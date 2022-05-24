KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Sugar Creek, Missouri man is facing federal charges for stealing 36 firearms in the burglary of a Lone Jack gun store.

Edward A. Robinson, Jr. was charged in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on Wednesday, May 18.

He faces one count of stealing 36 firearms and one count of possessing 36 stolen firearms according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at MTC Gun, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Lone Jack, just after 5 a.m. on February 7.

Deputies found evidence of forced entry at the building and began searching the area. A short time later, they found Robinson in a nearby field.

Authorities say Robinson was standing next to a motorcycle with a large black bag slung over his shoulder. Deputies found the stolen firearms inside the bag and arrested Robinson.

