KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have filed charges in connection to a 2022 crash that killed a Z Trip passenger following a police chase.

Karam Jackson Jr. was 17 at the time of the incident. He’s now 19 and is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, just before 5 p.m. on March 23, 2022, Kansas City police officers attempted to stop the driver of a blue Dodge Caliber, who was involved in a carjacking, in the area of E. 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

A Z Trip vehicle was going south and stopped while waiting to turn left when it was hit by the front of the suspect vehicle after it ran a red light.

A female passenger in the Z Trip vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Erika Miller, died from her injuries sustained in the crash shortly after arriving at Truman Medical Center.

Jackson is scheduled for a bond hearing review on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.