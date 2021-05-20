Man charged in April deadly shooting of Kansas City gym owner near 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the April 25 deadly shooting of 34-year-old Gary Taylor near 18th and Vine Street.

Taylor owned a local gym, Power House Fitness.

Jackson County prosecutors Thursday charged 29-year-old Jerronn Anderson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jerronn Anderson

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to 19th and Vine Street just after 10 p.m. on April 25 on reports of shots fired.

Officers found multiple shooting victims, including Taylor, who was outside a building near 19th and Vine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Surveillance video showed the shooting and the victim falling to the ground. It also helped detectives track the suspect’s movements after the shooting.

The vehicle Anderson is in shows up at a hospital emergency room and checks in under his name. He said he’s been shot, although he said he was shot in the area of 39th and Topping.

A witness identified Anderson as the suspect who shot Taylor. He was arrested on Wednesday, May 19, and refused to give a statement to detectives.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Anderson.