KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charge a Kansas City, Missouri, man in the April shooting death of 18-year-old Zameyanna Williams.

Sirtain Wilson, 18, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported disturbance on April 8, just after 3:30 a.m., at a home in the area of E. 48th Street and Palmer Avenue.

Officers responded to the basement of the home where they located Williams dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A witness told detectives the victim and suspect had been in a “toxic” relationship for two years and said she received a call from Wilson just before 3:30 a.m. on April 8, saying that he’d accidentally shot the victim, court records say.

After the call, the witness and several family members responded to the victim’s location. Wilson told the witness that the victim shot herself, according to court documents.

While being interviewed, Wilson wrote a statement saying that during an argument with the victim he grabbed his firearm to put it up when he started waving it around yelling when the firearm discharged and struck the victim.

“I would never hurt her on purpose I am very sorry. She never grabbed for the gun,” Wilson said in his statement.

Wilson said he was aware the round he fired from his gun struck the victim in her finger and continued traveling after exiting her finger, court documents say.