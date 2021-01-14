Man charged in August crash that killed teen in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County, KS district attorney has charged 42-year-old Eric Hoedl with one count of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the crash that killed a 17-year-old Jade Burkhart in August.

At about 4:25 p.m. on August 2, 2020, police were called to the area near South Hedge Lane and West Larkspur Street in response to a two-vehicle crash.

Hoedl and Burkhart were transported to area hospitals due to their injuries. Burkhart died at the hospital.

Hoedl’s first court appearance was on Jan. 8, 2021. His bond is currently set at $250,000.