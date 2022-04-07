BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 48-year-old Blue Springs man is facing charges in connection to setting a fire to a home and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Blue Springs woman.

Anthony D. Jordan was charged Thursday with first-degree arson, causing serious physical injury or death, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

According to court documents, a fire damaged a residence in the 700 block of SW 36th Terrace in Blue Springs that was occupied by Dawn M. Bashor. She was taken to an area hospital where she died Wednesday from burn and inhalation injuries.

During the investigation it was discovered that the fire started in the basement garage of an apartment. The fire intentionally set by someone setting clothing on fire. Documents say there was a strong gasoline odor present in several areas of the basement.

Jordon was taken into custody at the scene for an active warrant. He was also seen inside the structure before the fire started.

The suspect admitted to pouring lighter fluid in the basement of his apartment on some clothing. He stated he then took the clothing to an area near an open garage door and started the fire with a lighter.

Jordan stated to detectives he did not intend for the fire to burn the residence. He stated he tried to put the fire out before going upstairs to bed and was unaware of how much time had passed when he started the fire in the basement and when he noticed the residence was on fire.

The suspect said he was under the influence of alcohol when he set the clothing on fire because he was mad at an ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors have requested Jordan be held on a $250,000 bond.

