Man charged in Christmas Day hit-and-run crash that left KCK couple dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash on December 25, 2020 that left a couple dead.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Tuesday that Jesse Acosta has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, theft and eluding police.

According to Kansas City, Kansas Police, the crash occurred on Christmas Day when the stolen truck Acosta was in ran a stop sign at 17th and Orville while running from police.

The victims were identified as Mario and Delia Madruga, who were the parents of Wyandotte County district judge Delia York and the in-laws of KCKPD Chief Michael York.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Police were first called to N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard regarding the stolen truck spotted by the registered owner.

The chase ended less than a mile away when the two suspects reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a car, killing the Madrugas. Mario was 89 years old, and Delia was 85 years old.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene, but the other ran away.

Acosta was not the driver of the stolen truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.