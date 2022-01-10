Man faces murder charge for woman’s death in Cass County

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A 31-year-old man is facing charges in the death of a woman in Cass County, Missouri.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged 31-year-old Levi G. Mitchell Monday afternoon with second-degree murder and armed criminal action related to the death of 39-year-old Sara B. Maloney.

Law enforcement was notified around 3 p.m. Sunday from a concerned family member who had not seen their daughter since Friday.

Cass County deputies secured a search warrant for a house in the 18000 block of South Purvis Road near Pleasant Hill where they found the body of Maloney in the home.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office located a possible suspect in a house in the 1000 block of Mullen Road in Raymore. Deputies were involved in a short standoff at the home when the suspect refused to come out of the house. A Cass County K9 Team located the suspect inside the residence and Mitchell was taken into custody.

The judge in the case ordered Mitchell to be held without bond.