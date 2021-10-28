Man charged in connection to body found during illegal dumping investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is now facing federal charges connected to a body found during an illegal dumping investigation in Kansas City.

Cedric Evans, 46, has been charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm with drug trafficking.

Cedric Evans

It all started Tuesday when police were called to the area of E. 37th Street and Oakley Avenue around 9 a.m.

A city worker looking into reports of illegal dumping found a body. Court records say the body was inside a plastic container that was wrapped in black tape.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide. The victim in this homicide has been identified as 56-year-old Malvin L. Wallace.

According to charging documents, video surveillance showed a man, later identified as Evans, use a black car to transport Wallace’s body to 37th and Oakley.

Kansas City police tracked the vehicle to a residence where court records say Evans left the home and got in that vehicle. Officers followed him to a gas station where they attempted to pull him over.

Court documents say Evans tried to elude officers by ramming his car into two patrol vehicles. Police said they gave multiple verbal demands to exit the car, and when they saw Evans allegedly reach near his waist band for a firearm, officers approached the car and physically removed him, court records say.

While taking Evans into custody, police said they found a loaded Glock handgun, over $1,400 in cash, about 440 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Evans, who is a convicted felon, told detectives he knew he shouldn’t have a weapon, but kept it for his protection. He told police he had several more guns at home in a safe, charging documents say, which KCPD found while later executing a search warrant.

The 46-year-old also said the drugs were his to use and sell, court records say, and that he got the money and guns from dealing drugs.

At this time, Evans has not been charged with disposing of Wallace’s body or in connection to his death.