Man charged in connection to deadly shooting at south Kansas City McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Independence man is facing charges in connection to a shooting Monday at a Kansas City McDonald’s that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that Kenny T. Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers responded just after 11 a.m. Monday to a shooting at the McDonald’s located near Red Bridge Road and Hickman Mills Dr.

When officers arrived they located the victim, identified as Rickey Arrington, suffering from a gunshot wound. Arrington was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Several damaged vehicles were located in the parking lot, including the victim’s blue Toyota Corolla that had 12 bullet marks on the driver’s side.

Video reviewed at the scene showed the driver of a dark colored Jeep appearing to look at the victim or his vehicle. Later in the video a grey Nissan drives by and parks shortly after the driver left his vehicle.

As Moore approached the driver’s side window of Arrington’s vehicle, a gun can be seen in his hand. The victim then begins to reverse and the suspect shoots at the vehicle. Moore then leaves his vehicle and runs towards the Jeep.

The Jeep was later found wrecked near 87th and Prospect with witnesses observing two people inside running from the vehicle.

Detectives found a .40 caliber Glock in the woods and an AR pistol was also located. Firearms were also recovered from the vehicle.

Moore was located and arrested a few blocks away. When an officer asked why he was out of breath, he replied, “Because I just got done running from y’all.”