Man charged in connection to deadly shooting of 24-year-old woman in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in the August 13 deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in an Independence residences.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that Ivory D. Alford has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery related to the killing of Shonay Persinger.

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched to a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 13 near S. Brookside Ave. and E. 16th Street.

Officers found the victim in the residence; she was deceased from a gunshot wound. A spent 40 caliber shell casing was found near the body of the victim.

Alford told police that he set up a robbery to steal drugs and money. He and others entered the residence after seeing Persinger enter.

Social media posts to and from Alford implicated him and others in the crime.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.