Man charged in connection to deadly shooting Sunday in Grandview

Davion Lamont Fugate

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 21-year-old Grandview man is facing charges connected with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Roosevelt Williamson on Sunday.

Jackson County Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Davion Lamont Fugate has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Grandview police were called to the area of 129th and Byars Road in Grandview on a reported shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the victim dead in his vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The victim, later identified as Williamson, had been shot.

Grandview police determined from witnesses and surveillance video from the area that Fugate chased after the victim’s car as the Williamson attempted to flee, firing shots and endangering not only the victim but other people in the area.

When the car crashed, video shows Roosevelt ran up to the vehicle and two additional shots could be heard.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

