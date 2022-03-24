KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the deadly February shooting of Davonte Robinson.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Terrance J. Robinson with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, just after 5 p.m. on February 22, 2022, Kansas City officers responded to a person armed with a weapon that was later updated to a shooting call at a house near East 101st Street and Fremont Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim on the kitchen floor suffering from a head injury. He was taken to Research Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Trauma nurses at the hospital informed police that the victim was non-responsive and could not survive his injuries. He is currently on life support. Under Missouri statutes, he is considered deceased.

Detectives recovered video from a Ring doorbell camera at a nearby residence and upon viewing video footage discovered a maroon Nissan Altima in the area at the time of the shooting along with a brown colored Subaru Outback.

Also seen in video was what appeared to be a person in a blue hooded jacket and pants walking back towards the Outback.

Officers located the Nissan near the scene and attempted to pull the driver over who was taken into custody after colliding with a motorist in the area of Swope and Prospect, while attempting to elude the officers chasing her.

She told detectives she was contacted by juveniles via messenger who wanted a ride to fight other juveniles. She stated she agreed to pick them up and take them to the home of the shooting. When they arrived she was told to wait in the vehicle until one of the juvenile’s brother arrived, later identified as Terrance Robinson, the driver of the Outback.

Documents state detectives are requesting an arrest warrant in lieu of a summons for Terrance Robinson as the circumstances of the crime was violent in nature.

Court records say he has had prior contacts with officers and is currently in custody for a robbery.

Prosecutors have requested Terrance Robinson be held on no bond.