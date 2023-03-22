OLATHE, Kan. — A 57-year-old man is charged after a Gardner, Kansas, woman was found dead earlier this year at an Olathe hotel.

Franklin Bluelake was charged in Johnson County District Court last month with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Rhoda Morgan.

She was found dead inside an Olathe hotel on West 151st Street, just west of Interstate 35, on Jan. 29.

The Olathe Police Department said a hotel employee called officers around noon Sunday and asked them to check on Morgan because she hadn’t checked out of her room.

Officers entered the room and found her body. Detectives said they believed someone else was in the room with her at the time of her death.

Bluelake was booked into the Johnson County jail on March 15. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 30.