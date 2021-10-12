Man charged in connection to killing at Riverside QuikTrip

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of another man Saturday, Oct. 9, at a QuikTrip in Riverside.

Platte County prosecutors charged Daniel H. Kelati, of Kansas City, Missouri, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the murder of 39-year-old Tariku Fite.

Prosecutors allege Kelati shot Fite in the head as he stood near a gas pump at the QuikTrip located on Gateway Drive.

According to court documents, police were called to the QuikTrip just after 12:30 p.m. on October 9.

Officers found Fite lying near a gas pump with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Fite was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents allege Kelati approached an officer at the scene and made statements apparently taking responsibility for Fite’s killing.

Police later found a handgun in Kelati’s vehicle on the driver’s seat. Investigators also found a single spent bullet casing near where Fite was shot. Ammunition in the gun allegedly was the same type as the spent passing.

A witness indicated that Kelati and Fite knew one another and had worked for the same trucking company.

Kelati is being held in the Platte County jail without bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Riverside Police Department.