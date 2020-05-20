Man charged in connection to murder of 18-year-old in front of Prairie Village school

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man earlier this month in front of a Prairie Village school.

Jesse M. Monreal has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in Johnson County District Court.

On May 5, officers responded to an unresponsive person in the parking lot of Highlawn Montessori School at 6:16 a.m. Just after 6:30 a.m. Kiven M. Maquial was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said the arrest was the result of an investigation by the Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa and Olathe police departments.

Monreal’s bond has currently been set at $1,000,000. His first appearance in court has not been set at this time.