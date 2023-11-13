KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged an Independence, Missouri, man in the shooting at the Independence Center last Friday.

MarkAnthony Greer, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence officers responded to Independence Center on a reported shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

An officer on off-duty assignment at Dillards arrived on the shooting scene first and found three injured victims.

Mugshot of MarkAnthony Greer, courtesy of Independence Police Department

One of the three was a woman who was most critically injured and reported to be pregnant. Court documents say she’s currently on life support.

The two other victims are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance video showed a group, including the critically injured woman, encountered a second group in the mall that included Greer. The two groups passed each other at the mall entrance, and a verbal argument began.

Court documents say a victim uninvolved with either group was shot in the leg. The rest of the second group ran to the parking lot.

The critically injured woman had not followed closely with her group when they encountered the other group. She appeared to be sitting down on a bench about 30 feet away.

Witnesses identified Greer as the shooter or a man who matched Greer’s appearance.