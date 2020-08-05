Man charged in connection to triple shooting that killed 18-year-old woman in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a triple shooting over the weekend in Warrensburg that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Christian Joseph Harrison, 28, was charged Wednesday in Johnson County, Missouri with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Warrensburg police officers responded to a shooting just after midnight on August 1 to the area of Grover and S. Charles Street during a house party.

While in route, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the upper right arm being driven to the hospital and 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey, in an alley behind the residence with a gunshot sound to the back, who was pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim who was dropped off at Western Missouri Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a second gunshot wound in the left ankle.

On Monday, detectives followed up with a witness who stated a fight broke out between two men in the kitchen of the residence and a firearm was drawn by one of them. They stated they saw Harrison with a gun at the party and heard him say after the shooting that he ran off and got rid of the gun.

Harrison was located on Tuesday and taken in for questioning. He is currently listed as homeless and is a convicted felon with a criminal history starting in 2011.