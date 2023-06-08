Picture of Cameron Bryant provided by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

OLATHE, Kan. — A Grandview man is charged with distributing drugs that caused the death of a Johnson County teenager.

Prosecutors charged Cameron Bryant, 27, in connection with the death of Olivia Piotrowski, 18.

According to Piotrowski’s obituary, she was a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School when she died on September 16, 2021.

Bryant is also charged with six counts of use of a communication facility during a drug felony.

He made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday afternoon.