Man charged in connection with south Kansas City deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the killing of 47-year-old Stacey R. Witherspoon in south Kansas City on March 13, 2020.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged 47-year-old Darick Neely with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on March 13 to the area of 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road on a reported shooting. They found a deceased man outside a vehicle along 71 Highway.

A witness told police the victim was driving with three others in the vehicle when Neely shot the Witherspoon from the rear seat. Two other witnesses told police Neely was at a residence earlier in the evening before the shooting, holding or racking a gun.

Shells collected from the vehicle in which Witherspoon was shot were 9 mm and had a blue coating. A bullet recovered from the victim had the same blue coating and ammunition found in the defendant’s possession also had a blue coating.

Prosecutors have requested $100,000 cash bond for Neely.