KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators say in the moments before a crash that killed a man who was walking on a Kansas City sidewalk, the driver accused of causing the crash was overtaking other vehicles on Independence Avenue and going 83 miles per hour only two seconds before the collision.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 23-year-old David Medina-Ramirez with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, the crash happened the afternoon of November 26.

Kansas City police identified 26-year-old Taahir Whaley as the man who died. A driver whose SUV was struck while turning off Independence near Spruce suffered minor injuries.

KCPD says Medina-Ramirez was speeding eastbound on Independence when he hit the driver of a GMC Envoy who was turning, going 79 mph five seconds before the crash, 83 mph two seconds before, and 67 mph near impact, while also failing to turn away from the other driver.

The collision sent the Envoy spinning toward the sidewalk where it snapped a utility pole and Whaley, who was taken to a hospital, but didn’t survive his injuries.

Police say Medina-Ramirez ran away from the crash scene and the other driver was hospitalized. That driver told investigators he had slowed to make his turn and didn’t see any traffic before he was hit and spun around.

Working on a tip, detectives found Medina-Ramirez at a relative’s house and took him in for questioning. Court papers say he initially claimed his car was stolen from a 7-Eleven and denied knowing anything about the crash, despite being shown a photo of himself and the car from 7-Eleven surveillance only minutes before the incident.

Once detectives told him he was being arrested for vehicular homicide, he changed his story and said he couldn’t stop on slick roads when another driver turned in front of him, and ran away because he didn’t know what to do.

He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is due in court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.