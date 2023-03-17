KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the deadly shooting earlier this week of 30-year-old Abdullahi Yussuf.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Ibrahim Abdikarim Sharif Ahmed with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Kansas City police officers responded to Independence Avenue and Garfield Avenue on a medical call.

When officers arrived at the scene, pedestrians near Independence Avenue and Olive Street began waving to get their attention.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a Dodge Challenger or Charger had driven down Independence Avenue when the driver shoved someone out of the vehicle.

The victim, Yussuf, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

KCPD analysts matched the Dodge vehicle’s license plate to the defendant. Officers took the suspect into custody.

A witness told police she was in the vehicle during the shooting and stated the suspect had been smoking PCP prior to the incident. She stated the victim told the suspect to be careful as he was “messing up the car.” The witness said she looked down to finish a text message and heard five shots come from within the car. As her ears were ringing from the gunshots, she saw the victim with apparent blood on his face.

While driving, Ibrahim Abdikarim Sharif Ahmed told the witness to get Yussuf out of the vehicle. Afraid that he would shoot her, she complied and helped with pushing the victim from the vehicle as they traveled down Independence Avenue, court records say.

One business in the area showed FOX4 footage from the scene at 8:50 p.m. that showed several cars driving along Independence when what looks like a red Dodge Challenger stops in the middle of the road. Less than a minute later, it takes a left onto Olive, revealing a man’s body left behind in the street.

A 26-year-old man told FOX4 he knew the victim, and that he only learned about his childhood friend’s death when FOX4 inquired about the surveillance footage. He also said that particular area has a heavy East African presence, with many people from Somalia, including himself and the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Ibrahim Abdikarim Sharif Ahmed.