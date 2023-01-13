KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Daqunne E. Green with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on Jan. 1, 2023, Independence police officers responded to the Short Stop on 40 Highway around 1 p.m. on a shots fired call with an unresponsive victim inside.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, identified as 24-year-old Christopher Wright, inside the store with a gunshot wound on his lower back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from the store showed the driver of a black Nissan Altima backing into a parking spot just before 1 p.m. A few minutes later a silver Ford Focus, driven by Wright pulled into the parking lot and parked four spaces down, according to court records.

Wright is seen leaving his car talking on his phone. He can be seen having a black Nike backpack on his shoulder. He then enters the store and exits it a couple minutes later. He is then seen getting back into his car.

Green is then seen leaving the Nisssan and walking toward Wright’s car and gets in on the passenger side, according to court documents. Seconds later the front passenger window can be seen exploding outward and landing on the ground. A struggle is seen happening inside the car between Green and Wright.

Green is seen leaving the vehicle holding what appeared to be a black handgun. He then is seen reaching back into Wright’s car for something as Wright begins to reverse out of the parking space. Green then fires several shots into the victim’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Green then leaves the scene in his vehicle.

A large amount of marijuana was located in Wright’s vehicle along with two spent .9mm shell casings, court documents say. Narcotics and cash were also located where Wright fell out of the car.

Detectives located a phone on the scene belonging to Wright. A Facebook message thread about narcotic transactions between Green and Wright was found on the device, court records say.

Green admitted to detectives he went to the Short Stop to buy $300 worth of fentanyl from Wright. He stated in Wright’s vehicle, Wright took out a handgun and placed it to his head. The two then began to fight for the gun when it went off breaking the passenger window, according to court records. Green said he was then able to take the gun away from Wright.

Green said he got out of the car, pointing the gun at Wright and demanded his money back. Green states Wright “spit at him” and began to reverse the vehicle away. Green admitted to detectives to firing the gun an unknown number of times at Wright. He stated his anger and adrenaline caused him to fire rounds at Wright, court records say.

Green is currently being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.