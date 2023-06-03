PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Phillip Frazier, 50, has been charged after a deadly shooting that occurred Friday evening in Northmoor, Missouri.

The shooting allegedly happened after Frazer hit the victim, Cody Steffen’s vehicle. Witnesses reported hearing the Steffen ask Frazier for his insurance information.

They also reported seeing the Frazier pull out a handgun from the small of his back and point it at Steffen. The gun allegedly still had a holster on it.

He then removed the holster and shot Steffen from a few inches away.

Frazier has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Platte County Detention Center without bond.