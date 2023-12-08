KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting of another man inside his Kansas City residence.

Kequan O. Herring faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Just after midnight Nov. 28, Kansas City police were called to a report of shots fired near Park Tower Road and Wheeling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told a shooting had happened inside an apartment. Officers went inside and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to KCPD.

Calvin Boyles, a 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to court records, KCPD detectives found nearly two dozen shell casings outside the apartments. Detectives used witness statements, video and phone records to show that Herring was the shooter at the residence.

Herring is currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.