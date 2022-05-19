KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 19-year-old Kansas City man with second degree murder in relation to a fatal shooting Tuesday at a BP gas station near Central High School.

Jerpree Williams was seen on surveillance footage shooting and killing Andreone Hall, 19, who was found and pronounced dead at the scene on May 17, 2022.

Police were near the scene when they heard several gunshots coming from the area.

When they arrived to the gas station, they found Hall dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Williams was taken into custody and while being interviewed, admitted to knowing Hall. He said Hall had shot at him in the past and the fatal shooting was out of self defense.

Police searched Hall and did not find any weapons, but they found two guns in his vehicle after another man exited the vehicle Hall arrived in and shot toward Williams’ vehicle.

If convicted, Williams could face 10 to 30 years in prison and would not be eligible for parole until 85% of the sentence is served.

Along with the murder charge, Williams faces two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

