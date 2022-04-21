KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of another man last week at a gas station, then filling his car with fuel before leaving the scene.

Those are new details from court documents which are giving more insight to FOX4’s breaking news last Friday.

The suspect, Justin Owens-Harrell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Skyler Smith.

Court documents say Owens-Harrell ran from the crime scene after the shooting with police tracking him down using surveillance footage.

It was just before 5 p.m. on April 15 near E. Gregory Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue. That is when two men pushing a black Dodge Charger entered the parking lot of Big B’s Convenience Store, court documents say.

The store was busy, or busy like always as described by employee Troy Robertson, but the violence was unexpected, happening between the customer seeking gas and another man hanging out in the lot.

“The guy was down here acting a little bit belligerent or whatever,” Robertson said of the second man.

“Somebody’s coming down here getting gas or whatever and ran up on him, talking crazy to him. And I guess the guy had a gun and done whatever,” Robertson said.

“It happened right there in front of the mat. Right there as you come inside the store. And that’s messed up,” Robertson said.

When police arrived on scene they found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Research Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Court documents describe the suspect paying $10 worth of gas and driving off. What’s more, investigators determined that the suspect’s father just happened to be driving by and witnessed the shooting, refusing to give his son a ride away from the scene.

“I been down here 10 years and this is the first killing that I have seen. But I have seen three shootings down here. This is the first killing. But I think that it’s a little bit better now that we’ve got all the cameras down here. We have the cameras up on the poles and stuff. And they’ve got the stuff on footage or whatever,” Robertson said.

Investigators located Owens-Harrell by connecting information from the license plate on the Dodge Charger in surveillance footage.

Owens-Harrell is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond at the Jackson County jail.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.