KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week outside a gas station.

Camoi Hendricks was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Persecutor’s Office.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a shooting on Monday, March 14, just after 1 p.m. at the Phillips 66 located at James A. Reed Road and Bannister Road.

Officers found a Lexus parked at the gas pump with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

A man, identified as 34-year-old Kirk Whittaker, was slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the store. It also showed him leaving the store and entering the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side. The suspect remains in the vehicle for several minutes, then exits and walks over to his vehicle, walks back to the victim’s vehicle and leans in the victim’s vehicle.

He was then seen leaving the station at a high rate of speed. The victim was found shortly later suffering from gunshot wounds.

A witness stated he was childhood friends with Whittaker and that he was on the phone with the victim when he stopped at the gas station. He heard the victim walk into the store and buy an item. He also heard a man in the background who seemed to be talking to Whittaker. The witness stated the victim went back to sit in his vehicle and he continued to talk to him for several minutes.

During the conversation, he heard an unknown man get inside the victim’s vehicle and could hear the conversation. The witness described the two having a conversation about purchasing something “probably illegal.” He could hear the unknown man asking the victim if he uses a “cash app?” The victim was heard saying “no, cash.”

The witness said he never heard a disturbance in the car and did not hear any gunshots but stated he was driving his work truck and it’s loud. He said he stayed on the phone and eventually heard what he believed to be officers, stating he could hear the police radio and them talking about gunshots.

A $500,000 bond has been set for Hendricks.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

