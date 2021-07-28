Man charged in deadly shooting at Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A 29-year-old Jefferson City man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar over Memorial weekend.

According to Camden County prosecutors, Chad Tariq Brewer has been charged with first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, on May 29, deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at Lazy Gators.

The victim, 27-year-old Vonza Watson, a rapper and visual artist known by his stage name “VNZA,” was shot in his abdomen and later died from his injuries.

Brewer was detained by deputies outside the bar and arrested for possessing 5.5 grams of a substance which presumptively tested positive for cocaine.

During the investigation it was revealed that a fight occurred between several people and Watson shortly before the shooting Surveillance footage showed Brewer throughout the Shady Gators and Lazy Gators complexes. Video footage from a customer in the bar showed Brewer raise his arm, fire a handgun and leave the scene.

At the time of the shooting, Watson was face down over a rock wall of the bar, not fighting, at the time he was shot.

Prosecutors have requested no bond warrant for Brewer as he was on parole for first-degree robbery from Cole County. He is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections.