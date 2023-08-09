KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charge a Kansas City, Missouri man in the July 28 deadly shooting of 58-year-old Manuel Valentine-Ruperto.

Jerry Platter, 59, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on July 28, just after 5 p.m., Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Indiana Avenue, in the city’s Historic Northeast neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest/abdomen area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police of a conflict between the victim and suspect.

A witness heard a loud gunshot and saw Platter pointing a gun at the victim, who fell to the ground. He then lowered the gun and walked into the house.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Platter was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 8.