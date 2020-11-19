Man charged in connection to deadly shooting Monday night at Independence and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Independence man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting late Monday night on Independence Avenue in Kansas City.

James Gregory has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded just after 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, to the area of Independence Avenue and Indiana on a reported shooting and found two victims.

One victim, identified as Michelle P. Capell, was deceased on the sidewalk. A male victim was taken to the hospital.

A witness told police shots were fired from a moving vehicle. A check of video sources in the area enabled police to obtain a license plate number and led them to the vehicle’s owner, the fiancé of the Gregory.

A witness told police that Gregory had been in a dispute that day with a man and woman at the gas station. He later left saying he was going back to the gas station and he took her car.

Police found spent shell casings in the vehicle later and gun residue was detected on Gregory’s shirt.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Gregory.

James Gregory