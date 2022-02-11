KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Independence man is facing charges in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Riley Youngblood last month.

Joshua A. Mongold was charged by Jackson County prosecutors Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 20, Independence officers responded to U.S. 40 Highway and South Valley View Road regarding a truck that had been stopped in the middle of the road with a man slumped over the wheel. A witness noticed the driver’s window appeared to have bullet holes.

The driver, later identified as Youngblood, was unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he died on Jan. 24 from his gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

The initial investigation revealed Youngblood was involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident with another motorist at the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and 40 Highway just before 8 a.m. the day of the incident.

The suspect was seen from surveillance cameras in the area driving a truck. Investigators observed Youngblood and the suspect vehicle both turn east on 40 Highway. The victim appeared to abruptly change lanes right in front of the suspect. The suspect vehicle then appeared to crash into the rear of the victim’s truck. Both trucks speed away.

Youngblood was found about a third of a mile east of the road rage incident. Just before being found, the suspect vehicle was seen with its passenger side window down and driving next to Youngblood’s truck. The victim’s truck appeared to be slowing down and the suspect vehicle appeared to be speeding up.

Mongold’s truck was found on a property in Cross Timbers, Missouri on Jan. 26, over 120 miles from where Youngblood was found shot. A Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol was found in the top glove box of the suspect vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond for Mongold.

The victim’s family have set up a GoFundMe page to help support Youngblood’s infant daughter.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.