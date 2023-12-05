PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A man accused in a deadly shooting at a Platte City Wendy’s parking lot has now been charged with murder.

Terrion Gully-Henry was originally charged with attempting to deliver marijuana after Platte County prosecutors say a drug deal led to the shooting.

On Tuesday, Gully-Henry was arraigned in court on additional charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal murder.

Terrion Gully-Henry mugshot via Platte County prosecutor

The shooting happened just after 6:20 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Wendy’s parking lot off Running Horse Road and Platte Falls Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two brothers injured in the parking lot. First responders took the two men to the hospital where one died and another was in critical condition.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kareem Z. Hassan.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said there was a Snapchat conversation between one of the brothers and Gully-Henry where the brothers agreed to buy marijuana.

“When someone dies in Platte County during an alleged drug deal, we’re going to turn over every stone to try to hold accountable the person we believe is responsible,” Zahnd said.

Gully-Henry is being held in the Platte County jail without bond. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces 10 years to life in prison.