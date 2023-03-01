KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man is charged in connection to a recent deadly stabbing at a Kansas City, Missouri homeless camp.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Tracy E. Mckee with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, Kansas City police officers responded to a homeless encampment on E. 1st Street where they found the victim, James Perry, with slashes to his arms, legs and head.

He was declared dead by emergency responders. Emergency responders had two days earlier responded to the same area and treated Mckee, who was suffering from an injury and hallucinating.

Witnesses told police that Mckee was hacking the victim with a type of sword or machete.

Prosecutors are requesting a $200,000 cash only bond for Mckee.