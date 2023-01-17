OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 31-year-old Lenexa, Kansas man faces charges stemming from a December wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park that left an Independence man dead.

Court records show Matthew J. Ryan is charged with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022, investigators responded to westbound Interstate 435 where witnesses told officers a wrong-way driver entered the highway traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle.

After the impact, the suspect vehicle continued westbound and collided with another vehicle head-on that was traveling eastbound approaching Quivira Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family told FOX4 that Wurtenberger was a father of two. He loved the Royals and his three grandchildren.

Ryan is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.