KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charge a man accused of killing two adults and injuring a 5-year-old child.

David Emerson, 18, was arrested following a standoff with police near 59th and Norfleet Friday evening.

Prosecutors charged him with two counts of second degree murder, one count of first degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the shooting scene at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue Feb. 20. The three victims were found in a car parked in a lot.

Officers said 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene. Pettiford’s 5-year-old son was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Emerson is held on a $500,000 cash bond. If he would make bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim’s family members and must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

