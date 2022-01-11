Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has taken a man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old mother of two into custody.

According to police, Arnold King, 24, was wanted for vehicular manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash took place at East 12th Street and Bales Avenue in September of 2021 and killed Valeria Villa-Alvarado. Her two young daughters sustained non-life threatening injuries.

King was charged in November of 2021.

Court documents say that KCPD was on a routine patrol of the area around Independence Avenue and Cypress Avenue, known to be a high prostitution and drug area.

Police saw a Saturn driven by a man and woman at a high rate of speed and began investigating and determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle before police were called to the site of the crash.

According to police, King and the woman inside the vehicle ran from the scene on foot.