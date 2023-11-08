KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one made dead back in February.

Devon Floyd has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to court documents, Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to the crash just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Interstate 70 and The Paseo.

Officers learned the driver of a stolen black 2022 Dodge Challenger, with no valid license, was speeding eastbound when they struck the back end of a white Honda HRV.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 69-year old man Kevin Bayne, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The suspect driver, identified as Floyd, left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers at the scene conducted a computer check on the suspect vehicle which showed it was stolen in November 2022. The report detailed multiple brand new Dodge vehicles which had been stolen off a new vehicle hold lot.

Officers at the scene talked with a witness who stated he drove up on the crash just after it happened and stopped at the Challenger, which was laying on its roof, to see if the driver needed medical help.

Court documents say the witness saw Floyd quickly get out of the driver’s door and run to an unknown dark colored Toyota Corolla that had stopped at the scene. The witness said Floyd entered the Corolla on the rear passenger side and the vehicle left eastbound.