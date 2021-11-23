Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Kansas City area high school secretary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old mother of two and a Kansas City area high school secretary.

Arnold L. King was charged Monday, Nov. 15, with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash back in September that killed Valeria Villa-Alvarado.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were on a routine patrol in the area of Independence Avenue and Cypress Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 when they saw a gray Saturn Vue parked on Cypress Avenue, south of the intersection facing southbound.

According to police, the area is known as a high prostitution and narcotics area, so the officers on scene began to investigate the vehicle’s license plate.

The officer’s saw the driver of the Saturn with a man and woman inside driving south on Cypress Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was then reported to be stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas.

From a distance, the officers saw the suspect vehicle turn west on East 9th Street at a high rate of speed then saw the driver begin to weave in and out of on-coming traffic until it crested a hill at Cleveland Avenue where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A few minutes later police responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash at East 12th Street and Bales Avenue and learned the suspect vehicle had been speeding south on Bales Avenue where he failed to stop at the intersection and struck a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle ran from the scene on foot.

Villa-Alvarado was identified as the driver of the Hyundai and died at the scene. Her two daughters, ages 10 and 4, were in the car and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It was confirmed at the crash scene that the vehicle had been stolen out of Overland Park where Overland Park police listed the suspect as King.

On September 30, detectives contacted police at the University of Kansas Health System where they learned an Arnold King had checked in as a patient on September 17.