KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten months after a Kansas City mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash downtown, police have arrested a man and he has been charged.

“My dad is already gone, I’m the only child and all I had was my momma,” Kennadi Cobbins, the daughter of Kameron Cobbins, who was killed in the hit-and-run said.

On August 12, just before midnight, Cobbins and her mother were in the car together. That is when they were hit by Terrence Dunlap-Jones Jr.

Police say he sped through a red light going 13 miles over the speed limit.

“You don’t know who you took , just out doing whatever and then to be on the run, like you really did not care about nobody but yourself,” Cobbins said.

Police keyed in on Dunlap-Jones Jr. in the days after the accident, after a woman watching the news alerted them to the fact he had parked his truck at her house.

For ten months, Dunlap-Jones Jr. would evade police. At that time, Kameron’s mom told FOX4 this:

“I plea that somebody out there, they know him, they seen the vehicle, and I plea that you turn him in,” Michelle Cobbins said.

Fast forward to now and Dunlap-Jones Jr. has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

This family is one step closer to getting the justice they have longed for.

“Being without her for like 10 months, almost going on a year, it’s been unrealistic,” Kennadi said.