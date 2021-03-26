Man charged in KCK crash that killed good Samaritan who stopped to help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with a crash that killed a Kansas City, Kansas, woman earlier this month.

Ramon Vazquez-Carmona has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and one count of driving without a license, a misdemeanor, in Wyandotte County.

His charges stem from a deadly crash that left Cynthia “Cindy” Goulding dead. Goulding had pulled over March 14 near 59th and Nogard in KCK to help people in an SUV who had been in a wreck. KCK police said the other people involved in that crash ran away.

Then the driver of a pickup truck, later identified as Vazquez-Carmona, slammed into the SUV, according to police. The impact killed Cindy.

Cynthia “Cindy” Goulding

Wyandotte County prosecutors have not released court documents further detailing the charges.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously confirmed to FOX4 that Vazquez-Carmona is originally from Mexico and has been living in the country illegally.

According to a statement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Vasquez-Carmona originally came to the U.S. lawfully in 2008. But two days later, he was removed from the country for violating terms of his admission. He then illegally re-entered the country in 2009.

Officials said he’s currently in federal custody.

Now, Goulding’s family continues to mourn their loved one, taken too soon. But her husband of 25 years said he’s not surprised she died doing what she does best: helping.

“She’d most definitely do it again,” Raymond Goulding told FOX4. “That’s the way she was. She didn’t care.”