Man charged in KCK deadly shooting that stemmed from fight over Amazon package

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged Monday in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide that happened Saturday night.

Darnell Walker, of KCK, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Travis Bowman, also of KCK. Walker is currently being held on a $250,000 bond at the Wyandotte County jail.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Silver Court.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and fight between the two men over a missing Amazon package that was delivered to Bowman’s sister’s apartment.

The incident is still under investigation by KCKPD’s Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.