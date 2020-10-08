Man charged in KCK deadly stabbing, sending police on high-speed chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A murder suspect is charged in a deadly stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 3.

According to court documents, Gerald Chapman Jr. is charged with murder in the second degree.

On Saturday morning, KCKPD officers responded to a suspicious call at the 2500 block of N. 55th Street. They found the victim, T. Thompson Stephenson, with stab wounds and transported him to a hospital where he later died.

Chapman fled the scene in a vehicle and officers later located him, which turned into a high-speed chase. Kansas Highway Patrol assisted police in the chase and eventually stopped him.

Chapman is charged with five moving violations related to the chase.