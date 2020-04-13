Man charged in killing near Johnson County library

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the killing of a 30-year-old Prairie Village man last week near the Johnson County library.

District Attorney Steve Howe announced Monday that Dvonte Jamal Brown has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Michah A. Babick.

The shooting happened April 8 near 87th and Farley streets.

First responders took Babick to the hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, they ask that you call (913) 344-8770 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Brown’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.