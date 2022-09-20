SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Kathleen Dampier in Shawnee, Kansas.

Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged Tuesday in Johnson County with first-degree murder.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a medical emergency at an apartment complex near 74th Street and Flint Street in Shawnee.

When officers arrived on scene they heard the sound of possible gunshots inside the apartment building and witnessed someone leaving.

Dampier was found dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound.

Sublett is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

His bond has been set at $3 million.

