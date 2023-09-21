KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney on Thursday announced charges in the killing of a man outside an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Carl Ryan Kemppainen, 39, a manager at the store, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Diamond Steen, of Kansas City, Missouri, after a “physical altercation” with employees on Tuesday night, according to Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Others involved are subjects of ongoing investigations with possible charges pending, according to Dupree.

The incident happened outside the store near N. 47th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Officials said the deadly incident began when two men in their 20’s walked into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store and allegedly stole something. KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said it was some type of car maintenance fluid.

Oakman said the manager told the alleged thieves to stop, and they didn’t.

Once outside, the manager confronted one of the men and the they got into a fight, which Oakman said led to the manager allegedly killing one of the shoplifters. The police chief said there was no weapon involved, just hand-to-hand fighting.

When officers arrived, they attempted CPR on the man, now identified as Steen, but he was pronounced dead. Emergency workers took the second man to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dupree said Steen’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

O’Reilly Auto Parts said in a statement to FOX4: “O’Reilly Auto Parts is deeply disturbed by the events, death and injuries that occurred at our store in Kansas City, Kansas. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

Kemppainen is being held at the Wyandotte County jail on a $125,000 bond.