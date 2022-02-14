KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged after he allegedly took off in an SUV with two children inside.

Mitchell S. Green, 41, faces two counts of child kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle. Prosecutors requested he be held on $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, Green noticed a red Ford Edge parked in the driveway of a Lee’s Summit home Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the SUV was left running.

There were also two children under the age of 4 left inside the SUV. The children’s mother told investigators that she ran back into the house to grab some baby wipes. She took the keys with her, but they aren’t necessary to drive the SUV.

The woman told officers she turned around and saw a man driving away in the SUV with her kids.

Investigators issued an AMBER Alert.

According to court documents, a driver noticed the alert and called police about the stolen SUV. Independence police stopped the car at Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway.

Court documents show Green admitted taking the car when investigators questioned him.

