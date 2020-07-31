Man charged in Lee’s Summit road rage shooting

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A man suspected of causing a crash on Interstate 470 and then shooting at another driver on Thursday faces four charges related to what Lee’s Summit police are calling a road rage incident. Joseph Terry, 54, faces first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police originally responded to a reported crash on I-470 near the Pryor Road/50 Highway at about 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Responding officers learned it was shooting as they drove to the scene.

Police say Terry and another driver were exiting onto Pryor Road/50 Highway when Terry allegedly pulled in front of the other vehicle and hit his brakes hard.

The second driver couldn’t stop on the wet pavement, rear-ending Terry and spinning onto the shoulder.

Police say Terry then accelerated and rammed into the side door of the victim’s vehicle. Terry is then accused of firing a handgun several times into the other vehicle.

A witness estimated that Terry fired 5 or 6 shots and said they had no doubt that Terry was trying to kill the victim.

That victim only suffered minor injuries from the crash and a small grazing gunshot wound.

Terry was arrested without incident. Investigators allegedly found five spent shell casings in Terry’s Camero after executing a search warrant.

He’s in jail and held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Online records don’t list any court dates nor legal representation for him yet.