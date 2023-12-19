KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 45-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting last month outside a KC residence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charges Gabriel Eredia with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded on Saturday, Nov. 18, to the sound of gunfire in the 1800 block of Mercier Street just before 1 a.m.

Officers were unable initially to locate a crime scene. Several minutes later, officers found 31-year-old Richard Gonzalez lying dead in the front yard of a house

A witness identified Eredia, who was a federally convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm, as the person who was in the yard with the victim when shots rang out.

Eredia’s DNA was found on spent shell casings at the crime scene, according to court records.