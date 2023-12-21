KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man is now facing murder charges in Oklahoma after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a car in Kansas City.

Kainon K. Singleton has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle in Creek County, Oklahoma, in the death of Adam Blackstock Jr.

Police found Blackstock dead inside a vehicle’s cargo area after towing it away from a home at East 46th Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City. He had been shot several times.

But on Wednesday, KCPD said investigators determined the killing actually happened in rural Creek County.

Adam Blackstock Jr.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said its agents and Kansas City police determined Blackstock traveled to Oklahoma on Jan. 17 with another man, now identified as Singleton.

Later that same day, prosecutors say Singleton shot and killed Blackstock. Oklahoma court documents further detailing the allegations against Singleton were not immediately available.

Back in Kansas City, Blackstock’s family discovered the 24-year-old and his Jaguar F- Pace crossover were missing.

Blackstock’s father used a Jaguar app to track the vehicle to a Kansas City home, where he could see it parked with a cover over it.

Court documents say Kansas City police noticed a bullet hole in the driver door and blood in the front passenger seat and behind it.

Police eventually convinced a woman at the home to allow them to tow the car to the police station. A search warrant was filed six hours later, and police found Blackstock’s body in the vehicle’s cargo area.

Singleton is currently in custody at the Jackson County jail. Officials said he was arrested March 10 in the Kansas City area during a separate incident.

In that Jackson County case, he’s facing charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s scheduled for a jury trial in March 2024.

Singleton is also currently facing charges in Clay County for second-degree burglary, stealing and property damage, according to court records.